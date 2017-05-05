Major changes: JROTC instructor helps shape cadets for life

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:08 My Life With Willie Pause 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 4:19 Slime: The epidemic sweeping through South Mississippi schools 0:56 Seniors take to the skies with Ageless Aviation 1:29 Pass Christian house the perfect place for a family gathering 0:22 Bay High brothers dunk over Pascagoula 2:25 ZOOperstars invade MGM Park 1:38 Pass Christian detective digs history Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Harrison Central High School Army Jr. ROTC Capt. Christopher Johnson describes how his experience has helped him grow. Justin Mitchell and Paul Hampton jmitchell@sunherald.com