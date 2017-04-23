Retired Gulfport coach can't stay away from the track
Former track coach Prince Jones talks about his years at Gulfport. He retired in 2007 after nearly 40 years of coaching, 11 state championships and hundreds of track meet wins. Even though he is officially retired he can still be found helping students with their times or jumps.
Amanda McCoyamccoy@sunherald.com
