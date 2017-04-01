No running water? No electricity? No problem at Centennial Plaza

What happens when you have to serve 200 pounds of shrimp — as well as seafood salad, oysters and gumbo — but have no running water or electricity?
You plan. And you check the traffic report.
The closing day of the Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South went off seemingly without a hitch Saturday. The two-day birthday party for the state will close with a concert by The Band Perry. Thousands of people turned out during the day to enjoy the music, education and food.
Todd Rosetti of Quality Seafood in Biloxi had the task of catering for the festival’s sponsors and dignitaries, including Gov. Phil Bryant and Sen. Roger Wicker.
Although catering is nothing new for Quality Seafood — they’ve been doing catering through Rosetti’s Cafe for years — owner Todd Rosetti said he is used to having at least two things at catering sites: running water and electricity.
“When I was asked to do this, I didn’t know how I could possibly pull it off,” he said. “We wanted to have the same quality of food that we are known for at the cafe. I didn’t want to sacrifice the quality of our product.”
So he did what anyone in his situation would do — he plotted and planned until he developed a system to compensate for the lack of utilities.
“We brought our catering truck and our refrigerated truck, and trucked in water,” he said. “It took about two weeks’ worth of planning to get it down.”
He said they were also bringing in items from his shop in Biloxi.
“We had to get the timing down on this and avoid the major traffic because we want the food to be hot and delicious when it goes on the buffet,” Rosetti said. “So far, we haven’t had any problems.”
Festival organizer Rebecca Kajdan said she wanted people like Bryant to have some familiar Coast favorites.
“We wanted our guest to feel like they were on the Coast in the hospitality room and Quality Seafood is such a familiar brand in South Mississippi,” she said.
On Friday and Saturday, Rosetti said he served seafood such as fried and boiled shrimp, seafood salad and fried oysters, as well as red beans and rice and seafood gumbo.
“We’ve served more than 500 pounds of boiled shrimp and about 150 pounds of fried shrimp in two lunches,” he said.
