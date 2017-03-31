1928 Kiln at Mississippi Becentennial

Judy Redshaw of the Kiln Business Council describes the tabletop model of the community created for #MS200.
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Bicentennial

Ocean Springs teen pumped to see The Band Perry

Josh Williams, 14, loves music, is a great dancer and is a huge The Band Perry fan. And now he has tickets to see them perform at the Mississippi Bicentennial celebration in Gulfport. He also has Down Syndrome, and his mother, Amy, hopes to educate people about Down Syndrome through the Gulf Coast Down Syndrome Society.

Military News

Unattended Veterans Service at Biloxi National Cemetery

Biloxi National Cemetery’s monthly Unattended Veterans Service for those Veterans laid to rest throughout the month whose service was unattended. Military Honors performed by Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard and members of the Patriot Guard Riders. Video by John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Editor's Choice Videos