Early photos of South Mississippi

'Old Spanish Trail' was 20th century invention to lure tourists and create good roads.
By mid-20th century, U.S. 90 is four-laned.
Seven-step seawall, constructed in late 1920s, protects houses and beach road.
Nearly completed wall near St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Long Beach, late 1920s.
Saw Mill and Log Pond of J.E. North Lumber Co operated in Bond from 1899 to 1910.
Mill at Moss Point also made pulpwood for paper making.
A money-making timbering by-product was turpentine.
When ancient forest gone, replanting of pines led to paper-making industry.
Pine Hills in Bay St. Louis became victim of depression and fast roads.
Biloxi's Tivoli Hotel joined other large hotels opening in in 1927.
Opened in 1903, Great Southern took up several blocks of today's downtown Gulfport.
Sea Gull Motel in Biloxi joined dozens of affordable mid-20th Century tourist courts.
Pascagoula's Gulf Cove Inn promised good fishing.
Mexican Gulf Hotel, Pass Christian, a good place for babies in early 1904.
Gulfport Prohibition enforcers too work seriously.
Gulfport bottler takes stab at Prohibition attitudes.
Colonial Couevus family prefered Cat Island to mainland.
Gulf Islands National Seashore created in 1971, partly to save eroding Ship Island Fort.
Horn Island lighthouse built 1887, destroyed 1906 storm.
Isle of Caprice, an island casino to make it legal, opened in 1925.
Postcard of Isle of Capri Casino, first to legally open on Coast in 1992.
Coast Guard came to Biloxi for rum-running but expanded in World War II.
One Coast Guard role in World War II was search for German and Japanese submarines.
Aviatrix Ruth Law, first woman allowed to wear uniform, was at Camp Shelby in World War I.
B-29 Superfortress used for Keesler AFB training after World War II.
Wartime Keesler Field, a Biloxi Army Air Corps base, took on peacetime Air Force role.
Civilians could learn the wonders of aircraft at the Jackson County Fair.
Waveland again lived up to name after 1909 hurricane.
Utility lines and trolly tracks fell victim in Long beach to the 1909 hurricane.
Two ships grounded in 1915 hurricane reminiscent of Camille scene.
Paper rolls in Gulfport after '47 storm are reminiscent of 1969 Camille and 2005 Katrina scenes.
Aerial shows Mississippi City (southeast Gulfport) after 1917 hurricane.
Oyster sheds like this Biloxi one dotted coastline in early 1900.
Motorized Biloxi luggers replaced sailing schooners.
Pascagoulans proud of a dophin fish catch.
A mid-1920s Biloxi catch of sheepshead.
Beachfront of Pass Christian before U.S. 90 and seawall.
Pascagoula street, complete with utility wires, in early 1900s.
Wiggins, incorporated 1904, got its start in lumber.
Mid-20th Century panorama of Bay St. Louis shows many bayside private piers.
Woods surrounding Whitefiled farm in 1894 in Henderson Point.
Typical truck farm in 1911, but 'truck' meant 'by rail.’
Coast truck farm lettuce was iced and shipped out by rail.
Coast truck farm lettuce was iced and shipped out by rail.
Bouslog proved citrus can grow well on Coast.
Cox Nursery in Harrison County planted pecans in cut-over forest land.
Kenny's in Long Beach joined the Coast's offering of praline shops.
Everything from pecans to pickles and persimmons, crowed Coast agriculture promoters.
Gulfport Port first entered banana business in 1919.
By 1960s banana delivery is more mechanized.
