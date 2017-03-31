Mississippi Bicentennial Stamp Reveal

Centennial Plaza in Gulfport. #MS200
jclark@sunherald.com

Military News

Unattended Veterans Service at Biloxi National Cemetery

Biloxi National Cemetery’s monthly Unattended Veterans Service for those Veterans laid to rest throughout the month whose service was unattended. Military Honors performed by Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard and members of the Patriot Guard Riders. Video by John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Crime

Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

Robin Brolaski of Gulfport describes how the helped U.S. Marshalls capture a fugitive at a Burger King in Biloxi. Marshalls had shown Brolaski a mug shot earlier where she works at a nearby apartment complex. She had seen the man before, but didn’t know him.

Editor's Choice Videos