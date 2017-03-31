Mississippi Bicentennial Stamp Reveal

Biloxi National Cemetery’s monthly Unattended Veterans Service for those Veterans laid to rest throughout the month whose service was unattended. Military Honors performed by Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard and members of the Patriot Guard Riders.
Former Mississippi State University star Brad Corley spent five years toiling in the minor leagues before an injury ended his career. He can empathize with the players when he watches the Biloxi Shuckers play because he has been there.
Robin Brolaski of Gulfport describes how the helped U.S. Marshalls capture a fugitive at a Burger King in Biloxi. Marshalls had shown Brolaski a mug shot earlier where she works at a nearby apartment complex. She had seen the man before, but didn’t know him.