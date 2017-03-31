A state party 200 years in the making revs up in Gulfport

The Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South is under way at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.
Here's what you need to know so far:
▪ Dignitaries including Gov. Phil Bryant and Sen. Roger Wicker have made their way down to Centennial Plaza.
▪ Food vendors include Serious Bread from Bay. St. Louis and Salute in Gulfport. Paul's Pastry of Picayune is selling mini king cakes.
▪ The US Postal Services will be unveiling the new bicentennial stamp at 2 p.m.
▪ About 1,000 area fourth-graders are on campus to see some of the many military trucks and tanks on display, as well as exhibits from other businesses and agencies.
