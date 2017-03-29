From beverages to toilets, the Bicentennial Celebration by-the-numbers

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the two-day Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South on Friday and Saturday at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.
The celebration will kick off Friday at 9 a.m. and conclude Saturday night with a performance by The Band Perry. A limited number of tickets are still available at area Wal-Mart stores. Other musical acts include Paul Thorn, Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band and the Coast Big Band.
Here’s a by-the-numbers-look at the Bicentennial Celebration.
12,000
More than 12,000 free tickets have been distributed for the two-day event.
48
The celebration will take place on 48 acres of green space.
1,000
Number of fourth graders from South Mississippi that will participate in the interactive displays and exhibits at Centennial Plaza
40,068
Number of Coca-Cola beverage products on hand for the celebration
1,000
More than 1,000 volunteers will play a part in the festivities
4
Four Seabee divers will be at the celebration as part of the military installations.
125
Number of portable toilets at Centennial Plaza
1
Mississippi State University will have one car of the future on display. The car, developed by researchers at MSU’s Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems, has a goal of being a green vehicle that offers 100 miles of driving using the equivalent of a single gallon of gas.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
