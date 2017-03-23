Bicentennial performers The Band Perry bring new look, sound to James Corden

The Band Perry — siblings Kimberly, Neil and Reid — will soon be making their way to Gulfport for the Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South on April 1. A limited number of free tickets to the concert are available at some area Wal-Mart stores in exchange for canned food items.
But before they return “home,” their grandparents still live in Gulfport, they made an appearance Wednesday night on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on CBS.
And while the band did not appear in the popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment with Corden, they did perform their new single “Stay in The Dark” as well as debut a new look, which includes darker hair and bangs for Kimberly Perry. “Stay in The Dark” is a single from the band’s upcoming third album “Bad Imagination,” which finds The Band Perry making the jump from country pop music to more traditional pop music. Taylor Swift made a similar move with the release of her album “1989” in 2014. The move was very successful for Swift as “1989” has sold almost 10 million copies.
The Perrys were dressed in black and red, which did not go unnoticed by Corden.
“I think probably what you see before you now is sort of what we have always felt on the inside finally making its way to the outside,” Kimberly Perry said to Corden when asked about the new look.
