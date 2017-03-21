Get tickets for the Bicentennial and help others

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Cub Scouts traveled from Philadelphia, Miss. to Centennial Plaza in Gulfport to join the hundreds of Boy Scouts gathered for the Pine Burr Council Bicentennial Celebration. They demonstrated and shared information about some of their functional dances.
United States of America Gymnastics Mississippi state championship competitors are dedicated, driven and flexible. These level 4-5 gymnasts from Brook-Lin Center For Gymnastics are competing at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center.
Ralph Reed, 80, has been copying the Bible word for word into his notebooks as a way to keep his mind sharp and for personal insights. Writing down the words of the Bible also helps he catch nuances he said he could miss in his reading, he says. Listen as he describes his routine and why he is inspired to do so.