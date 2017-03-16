Ralph Reed, 80, has been copying the Bible word for word into his notebooks as a way to keep his mind sharp and for personal insights. Writing down the words of the Bible also helps he catch nuances he said he could miss in his reading, he says. Listen as he describes his routine and why he is inspired to do so.
National Technical Honor Society students in the Gulfport High School robotics program are developing a solar-powered vending machine to dispense free hygiene items to area homeless. The project is the team’s entry into the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest. The team is in the top ten in the competition.
Community members, rescuers, friends and family spoke at a vigil at Doris L. Busch Park in Biloxi on Sunday, March 12, 2017, for the victims that lost their lives in the charter bus that was struck by a CSX freight train earlier in the week.
The Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team sent a signed jersey from Team captain Sidney Crosby and other memorabilia to Kathryn Meinzinger, who dreamed of working with the team. She died the day before the package arrived, at age 22.