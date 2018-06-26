Where to watch July Fourth 2018 fireworks in South Mississippi

With July Fourth falling in the middle of the week this year, there are several options for fireworks viewing across South Mississippi and the Gulf Coast.

Biloxi Back Bay

Fireworks will again pop over the Back Bay between the Scarlet Pearl and IP casinos at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 1.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets and watch from near either casino or on the top floor of the IP parking garage and Scarlet Pearl’s Back Bay Car Park.

9 p.m. July 1

MGM Park

In downtown Biloxi, the annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Merit Health Biloxi will kick off after the Shuckers play the Pensacola Wahoos at 6:35 p.m. The show will take place over MGM Park.

After the game July 3

City of Biloxi

It's a trifecta for Biloxi this year and the final show is biggest.

The city hires a professional company to create a show that's set to music residents can hear on FM 105.9, The Bob. It's fired from a barge just inside Deer Island.

“We have the largest fireworks between Atlanta and Baton Rouge,” Tommy Munro said for the city's newsletter. “That means here in Biloxi we offer the largest fireworks show in the Southeastern United States. It’s a $40,000, 18-minute show that pays real tribute to our country, and it says that we are proud of our Armed Forces.”

The best viewing locations are on the beach between the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor and Oak Street, where the city has established a fireworks-free zone for spectators.

9 p.m. July 4

City of Gulfport

Across the Mississippi Sound, Gulfport's show kicks off at 8:45 p.m. in Jones Park.

Best viewing locations are in Jones Park, the Municipal Marina or on the beach south of U.S. 90 and west of Hewes Avenues. Moses Jetty will close at 6 a.m. for set up.

The fireworks-free zone will be from 15th Street to U.S. 49 south of Highway 90.

8:45 p.m. July 4

City of Pascagoula

The Jackson County city's annual event happens at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4 at Beach Park.

Tune in to Magic 93.7 to hear music for the show. For more info, call 228-938-2356.

9 p.m. July 4

Destination Waveland

The Hancock County city will again hold a July 4 celebration after the first Destination Waveland event in 2015 that was part of the Discovery Channel's "Destination America."

The free event starts at 8 a.m. and includes a sand sculpting contest. Live music and food start at 2 p.m. and there will be a fireworks extravaganza in the evening.

9 p.m. July 4

Sunset cruises

Ship Island Excursions offers fireworks sunset cruises out of Biloxi and Gulfport on July 4 to watch as residents and cities set off fireworks from the beaches.

The first two boats out of Biloxi and Gulfport are sold out, but the company said Monday there will be a third boat that carries 100 people leaving from Gulfport with space available.

Cost is $24 Adults, $18 Children ages 11 and under.

More info: https://msshipisland.com/fireworks

7:30-9:30 p.m. July 4

Hattiesburg

The cities of Hattiesburg and Petal have joined forces for Star-Spangled Celebration on the River from 5-10 p.m. July 3 in Hattiesburg’s Chain Park and Petal River Park, complete with a 9 p.m. fireworks display over the Leaf River.

Live music, activities, a kids' zone and food vendors will be on both sides of the Leaf River.

5-10 p.m. July 3

New Orleans

The Crescent City blows it out of the water every year with a massive display shot from a boat on the Mississippi River, viewable from the French Quarter and Woldenberg Park.

Tune into Magic 101.9 or WWL AM 870 or FM 105.3 at 9 p.m. to hear synchronized music with the show.

9 p.m. July 4

Mobile, Ala.

Fireworks on the Fantail offers a paid event on the USS Alabama or free viewing of the fireworks from nearby Battleship Memorial Park. The fundraiser benefits the battleship's restoration projects and includes entertainment by the band SWING, dinner, drinks and an ice cream buffet. Tickets with reserved parking are $50 per adult and $25 per child.

7:30-10 p.m. July 4

Gulf Shores, Ala.

Want some wave action with your fireworks? Watch a display shot off the end of the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier in Gulf Shores.

For more info contact 251-968-1174 or visit www.gulfshoresal.gov.

9 p.m. July 4

Off-limits areas

There are several No Fireworks Zones to protect the nests of Mississippi Coast birds called Least Terns and Black Skimmers.

"These birds are federally and state-protected species which are very susceptible to disturbance, especially from fireworks," said Audubon Mississippi. "The loud noises and flashes from fireworks cause adult birds to fly up from their nests and chicks, leaving them vulnerable to exposure. Nesting sites along the coast can be identified by signage, wooden posts, and roping. Fireworks should not be used anywhere within 150 meters of a nesting area. "

These are the No Fireworks Zones:





Biloxi

▪ Across from Beauvoir

Gulfport

▪ Across from Great Southern Golf Club, just west of DeBuys Road (permanently fenced)

▪ Just east of the intersection of Cowan Road and U.S. 90 (permanently fenced)

▪ Intersection of U.S. 90 and Tegarden Road, east of Courthouse Rd. pier

▪ Intersection of U.S. 90 and Broad Ave., across from the Wingate Hotel

▪ Intersection of U.S. 90 and Woodward Ave./Fournier Ave.

▪ Jones Park, on the beach to the east of the 20th Avenue Jones Park entrance

Pass Christian

▪ Intersection of U.S. 90 and Henderson Ave