Woman killed and two seriously injured in Picayune crash, Pearl River County officials say

A woman was killed in a crash in Picayune on Wednesday afternoon, Pearl River County officials say.

Terrie Jean Couch, 57, died at the scene of the crash at 817 Caesar Road, Coroner Derek Turnage told the Sun Herald.

WDAM-TV reported a 19-year-old and minor also were seriously injured after their Toyota RAV4 crashed head-on into Couch's Nissan Altima at about 2:30 p.m.

Both were transported to Forrest General Hospital and one was air-lifted.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the wreck.