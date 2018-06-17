Sun Herald's award-winning journalists take home top prizes at Mississippi press awards

The Sun Herald staff took home 25 honors at the 2018 Mississippi Press Association Awards on Saturday.
The ceremony was held in New Orleans during a joint convention of the Louisiana and Mississippi press associations.
Political editor Paul Hampton received the J. Oliver Emerich Award for Editorial Excellence, named for the late Enterprise-Journal publisher J.O. Emerich, considered the dean of Mississippi opinion writing. Hampton has been in print journalism for over 30 years as a pressman, ad salesman, photographer, beat writer, crime reporter, copy editor, designer, news editor, presentation editor and wire editor. He's been the politics editor and editorial writer at the Sun Herald for almost five years.
Hampton also won the Division A First Place award for Commentary Column writing.
Shannon Wall, the Sun Herald's publisher, says Hampton "is among the finest journalists she's ever seen."
The Sun Herald staff won the following MPA awards:
First place
Editorials: Paul Hampton for editorial writing, which are opinions of the Sun Herald's editorial board. The most popular ones of 2017 include "Please don’t kill this opportunity to talk about racism" and "Pay our teachers as well as our coaches" but check them all out at sunherald.com/opinion/editorials.
Judges comments: "Conversational writing style and good topics made this entry the winner."
Commentary columns: Paul Hampton for his regular columns on Coast politics and more
Judges comments: "Good columnists do much m ore than merely pontificate; they tell a story. That is what Paul does in his columns. He has opinions while not everyone may agree with them, his columns aren't the usual compilations of opinions backed by facts and figures. They tell a story."
Best Use of Social Media: Justin Mitchell, Amanda McCoy, John Fitzhugh for the native video campaign to promote Margaret Baker's investigative series "Diagnosis: Death"
Judges comments: "Heart-wrenching and fully immersing the audience in the story."
Sports News Story: Patrick Ochs for "Legendary Poplarville coach Pat Morris dies at age 77"
Judges comments: "This was a news story, yet had a nice lead with a good mix of reaction throughout. It really told the story and the life of what was a solid person in the Poplarville community."
Feature Story: Anita Lee for "A Biloxi cop befriended a World War II vet. Then it got complicated."
Judges comments: "Great detail, masterful descriptive writing, interestingly told story"
Best News Package: John Fitzhugh for "Why aren’t there more non-baseball events at MGM Park?"
Judges comments: "Good package that holds officials accountable for a project that has failed to meet expectations."
Spot News Photograph: John Fitzhugh for breaking news coverage of a police chase
Judges comments: "This image was strong because the photographer had great access and was able to be up close to the subject with a wide angle lens. It shows the ability of the photographer to work a breaking news scene."
General News Photograph: Tim Isbell for Memorial Day ceremony photo at Biloxi National Cemetery
Judges comments: "This unfortunately is not a unique situation, but this photo captures the pain of the loss of a loved one in combat and does so in a well-composed image."
Sports Feature Photograph: Tim Isbell
Judges comments: "A great capture in the moment shot. It's clear the subject getting sprayed by the champagne was completely unaware of what was happening."
Second place
Website: Sun Herald staff for sunherald.com
Spot News Story: Anita Lee for "She sexually assaulted a woman while he streamed it live on Facebook, cops say"
Best Use of Social Media: Jeff Clark for his weekday morning #ClarkCast video news broadcasts on Facebook
In-Depth Investigative Coverage: Margaret Baker for her investigative series "Diagnosis: Death" about a rare brain cancer killing children in the Ocean Springs area
Feature Story: Anita Lee for "Mysterious angel statues comfort mom grieving the violent loss of her baby"
Game Story: Patrick Magee for "Tracy Hadley’s 3-run blast helps lift Southern Miss to title round"
Use of Online Video: John Fitzhugh's humorous take on a new trend sweeping through middle schools.
Sports Action Photograph: Amanda McCoy
Personality Portrait: John Fitzhugh of a Biloxi Dreamer, a term given to undocumented immigrants brought to America when they were under the age of 16.
Spot News Photograph: John Fitzhugh for coverage of the Biloxi bus-train crash
Third place
General Excellence: Sun Herald staff
Spot News Story: Sun Herald staff for breaking news coverage of the train-bus crash that killed four in Biloxi
Best Use of Social Media: Justin Mitchell for real-time coverage and Facebook Live from the scene of the Biloxi bus-train crash
General News Story: Karen Nelson for "They’re homeless in a million-dollar neighborhood. Why did Ocean Springs pull their permit?"
Business News Story: Mary Perez for "25 things you probably don’t know about Coast casinos"
Sports news Story: Patrick Magee for "After controversy and debate, should Coast prep football teams stand for the anthem?"
Feature Story: Robin Fitzgerald for "Mom of 3 trying to pick up the pieces after her husband died in VA care"
Spot News Photograph: Robin Fitzgerald
Sports Action Photograph: Amanda McCoy
Personality Portrait: Amanda McCoy, third place
Editorial Cartoon: Tim Lockley's "Acting Presidential"
See the full list of award winners at mpa.org
