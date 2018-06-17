The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

The Sun Herald has evolved from a newspaper that started with a hand press in 1884 to a digital news company covering the Mississippi Coast.
By
By

Sun Herald's award-winning journalists take home top prizes at Mississippi press awards

By Sun Herald

June 17, 2018 03:06 PM

The Sun Herald staff took home 25 honors at the 2018 Mississippi Press Association Awards on Saturday.

The ceremony was held in New Orleans during a joint convention of the Louisiana and Mississippi press associations.

Political editor Paul Hampton received the J. Oliver Emerich Award for Editorial Excellence, named for the late Enterprise-Journal publisher J.O. Emerich, considered the dean of Mississippi opinion writing. Hampton has been in print journalism for over 30 years as a pressman, ad salesman, photographer, beat writer, crime reporter, copy editor, designer, news editor, presentation editor and wire editor. He's been the politics editor and editorial writer at the Sun Herald for almost five years.

Hampton also won the Division A First Place award for Commentary Column writing.

Shannon Wall, the Sun Herald's publisher, says Hampton "is among the finest journalists she's ever seen."

The Sun Herald staff won the following MPA awards:

First place

Editorials: Paul Hampton for editorial writing, which are opinions of the Sun Herald's editorial board. The most popular ones of 2017 include "Please don’t kill this opportunity to talk about racism" and "Pay our teachers as well as our coaches" but check them all out at sunherald.com/opinion/editorials.

Judges comments: "Conversational writing style and good topics made this entry the winner."

Commentary columns: Paul Hampton for his regular columns on Coast politics and more

Judges comments: "Good columnists do much m ore than merely pontificate; they tell a story. That is what Paul does in his columns. He has opinions while not everyone may agree with them, his columns aren't the usual compilations of opinions backed by facts and figures. They tell a story."

Best Use of Social Media: Justin Mitchell, Amanda McCoy, John Fitzhugh for the native video campaign to promote Margaret Baker's investigative series "Diagnosis: Death"

Judges comments: "Heart-wrenching and fully immersing the audience in the story."

Sports News Story: Patrick Ochs for "Legendary Poplarville coach Pat Morris dies at age 77"

Judges comments: "This was a news story, yet had a nice lead with a good mix of reaction throughout. It really told the story and the life of what was a solid person in the Poplarville community."

Feature Story: Anita Lee for "A Biloxi cop befriended a World War II vet. Then it got complicated."

Judges comments: "Great detail, masterful descriptive writing, interestingly told story"

Best News Package: John Fitzhugh for "Why aren’t there more non-baseball events at MGM Park?"

Judges comments: "Good package that holds officials accountable for a project that has failed to meet expectations."

Spot News Photograph: John Fitzhugh for breaking news coverage of a police chase

Police chase
Lowrey Roland Webster IV, 38, of Slidell, was arrested on two counts of car jacking and the charges felony eluding. Webster is seen being handcuffed to a gurney after eluding police.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Judges comments: "This image was strong because the photographer had great access and was able to be up close to the subject with a wide angle lens. It shows the ability of the photographer to work a breaking news scene."

General News Photograph: Tim Isbell for Memorial Day ceremony photo at Biloxi National Cemetery

tim news fave 01 (2)
Despite the weather, Shirley Paxson took time to visit the grave of her husband, Frederick Paxson, for Memorial Day at Biloxi National Cemetery. Photographer’s comment: This photo is from that photographer’s addage of go early, stay late. The good photos usually do not happen at the assigned time. I have always tried to get to an assignment such as this early and stay after the assigned event. This photo is about 20 - 40 minutes after the commemoration of Memorial Day. I think a solitary moment can say more than most speeches.
Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com

Judges comments: "This unfortunately is not a unique situation, but this photo captures the pain of the loss of a loved one in combat and does so in a well-composed image."

Sports Feature Photograph: Tim Isbell

mgrc day 5 15
Miguel Jimenez successfully defended his Mississippi Gulf Resort Championship by winning another at Fallen Oak, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A friend douses Jimenez with champagne after a playoff round against Gene Sauers.
Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com

Judges comments: "A great capture in the moment shot. It's clear the subject getting sprayed by the champagne was completely unaware of what was happening."

Second place

Website: Sun Herald staff for sunherald.com

Spot News Story: Anita Lee for "She sexually assaulted a woman while he streamed it live on Facebook, cops say"

Best Use of Social Media: Jeff Clark for his weekday morning #ClarkCast video news broadcasts on Facebook

In-Depth Investigative Coverage: Margaret Baker for her investigative series "Diagnosis: Death" about a rare brain cancer killing children in the Ocean Springs area

Feature Story: Anita Lee for "Mysterious angel statues comfort mom grieving the violent loss of her baby"

Game Story: Patrick Magee for "Tracy Hadley’s 3-run blast helps lift Southern Miss to title round"

Use of Online Video: John Fitzhugh's humorous take on a new trend sweeping through middle schools.

Sunherald.com takes an inside look at the latest craze that has middle school students across South Mississippi creating chemistry labs in their homes to make what some call an innocuous play thing. Others consider it a danger.

By

Sports Action Photograph: Amanda McCoy

AMM_Best01
Bay High goalie John Bowman knocks the ball away from the net while competing against St. Stanislaus in the South State playoffs on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Photographer's comments: This was a great save by John Bowman that made a great shot.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Personality Portrait: John Fitzhugh of a Biloxi Dreamer, a term given to undocumented immigrants brought to America when they were under the age of 16.

John Fav news03 (2)
‘Carla’ is a dreamer, the child of an illegal immigrant who was brought to the U.S. by a coyote along with her brother when she was 8. Now, 23, and unable to become a naturalized citizen, she is worried that she will be deported back to Mexico since President Trump rescinded DACA. Photographer’s comment: I had an assignment to illustrate this story without having the subject be identifiable. I came up with two solutions involving the flag, this one worked best.
John Fitzhugh

Spot News Photograph: John Fitzhugh for coverage of the Biloxi bus-train crash

Bus crash
Rescue personnel work to remove passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi, Miss. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

Third place

General Excellence: Sun Herald staff

Spot News Story: Sun Herald staff for breaking news coverage of the train-bus crash that killed four in Biloxi

Best Use of Social Media: Justin Mitchell for real-time coverage and Facebook Live from the scene of the Biloxi bus-train crash

General News Story: Karen Nelson for "They’re homeless in a million-dollar neighborhood. Why did Ocean Springs pull their permit?"

Business News Story: Mary Perez for "25 things you probably don’t know about Coast casinos"

Sports news Story: Patrick Magee for "After controversy and debate, should Coast prep football teams stand for the anthem?"

Feature Story: Robin Fitzgerald for "Mom of 3 trying to pick up the pieces after her husband died in VA care"

Spot News Photograph: Robin Fitzgerald

robin photo.JPG
Jaron Moore sits on a damaged park bench across from the Great Southern Golf Club on U.S. 90 in July 2017 in Gulfport. He said he left the highway after the driver of a car in front of him suddenly slammed on the brakes.
Robin Fitzgerald rfitzgerald@sunherald.com file

Sports Action Photograph: Amanda McCoy

AMM_Best02
Biloxi cornerback Riko Carter breaks up a pass intended for Gulfport wide receiver Derick Hall on Friday, November 3, 2017, at Biloxi High. Photographer's comments: My favorite football photos to shoot are the wide receiver and cornerback struggling for a catch. This one was composed perfectly to see both players with the ball just out of their reach.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Personality Portrait: Amanda McCoy, third place

INSPIRE colten symmes01
Colten Symmes of Gulfport says he was always fascinated by the priesthood, even as a young child. Symmes says a life of faith and encouragement from those around him eventually led him to realize his calling to serve. He will be ordained June 24.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Editorial Cartoon: Tim Lockley's "Acting Presidential"

See the full list of award winners at mpa.org

