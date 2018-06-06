Shrimp season makes for beautiful images of the Mississippi Gulf Coast
Shrimp season has always meant big business for the Mississippi Gulf Coast, once considered the seafood capital of the world. Shrimpers and consumers alike look forward to the opening of shrimp season every year.
Colin Bales, 8, of Hancock County, sings Luke Bryan's "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" while undergoing cancer treatment at Oschner in New Orleans. The video caught the attention of Bryan whos ent Colin a special message.
Erected in 1977, the Golden Fisherman stood in Biloxi's Vieux Marche before moving to Point Cadet, then toppled by Hurricane Katrina. Almost 13 years later, a new Golden Fisherman statue will call the Point Cadet home.
Kelli Bell, owner of Chillville Creamery in Gulfport, explains why you should try their beer ice cream float. Chillville has teamed up with Chandeleur Island Brewing Company, but they also offer kid-friendly nonalcoholic treats.
Chef David Dickensauge talks about his vision for The Ugly Carrot which he plans to open upstairs at Century Hall on Second Street in Bay St. Louis. The store will carry packaged locally sourced foods and juices.
A brief look at some of the new interactive exhibits that are part of the $9.8 million expansion at the Infinity Science Center in Hancock County, Mississippi. Infinity now has Earth and space galleries that will appeal to children and adults.
Single mom Jennifer Linzey thought she was hiring a licensed contractor for a $30,000 remodel of her Ocean Springs home, but she learned the hard way that Shaun Dennison has no Mississippi license and was previously fined for working without one.
Judy Johnson of Gulfport disputes some of the findings in a grand jury report that found "no criminal conduct" by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department officers on Nov. 20, 2017 when they shot and killed Johnson's 15-year-old grandson Seth.
Seth Johnson was 15 when he died in an encounter with law enforcement. His grandmother had made every effort to have his mental health issues treated, but his fear of being put away in an institution was too great.