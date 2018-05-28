Woman going through drug, alcohol withdrawal dies at New Orleans jail

A 36-year-old woman going through drug and alcohol withdrawal died in her cell at the New Orleans jail on Sunday night, officials said.
The woman was booked Friday afternoon on an unspecified offense and reported that she used heroin and alcohol daily for several years, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. She had used heroin on the day of her arrest and put in the detoxification protocol for opioid and alcohol withdrawal, though she refused her medicine at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officials said.
Jail staff found her unresponsive at 9 p.m. Sunday and alerted paramedics. Paramedics tried to resuscitate the woman, but she was found dead.
Officials didn’t immediately release the inmate’s name. No other details were immediately available.
The last reported death at the New Orleans jail also involved a recently booked inmate who had been placed in the jail's detoxification process.
Officials said that Dennis Edwards, 41, died on Dec. 15. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office determined that he died of natural causes from hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
