Two injured, one killed in helicopter crash near New Orleans

WWL TV is reporting that one person and is dead and two others injured in a helicopter crash in Boutte, Louisiana.
The helicopter crashed about 10:30 a.m. A witness heard the something and saw the helicopter go down, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne told The Advocate.
Emergency personnel arrived at the scene that is about 10 miles from New Orleans. Initial reports indicated that four people were in the helicopter, but rescue personnel corrected that number to three.
Two people were found quickly and taken to nearby hospitals.
The helicopter was a Hughes 369, officials on the scene told WDSU TV.
There is no word where the flight originated from or where it was headed when it crashed. Officials told WWL TV that it aircraft crashed on an Entergy transmission line right-of-way in the marsh.
A search was conducted for a third person using all-terrain vehicles and airboats because the area where the aircraft crashed is a very remote area described as floating land, where vegetation has dirt suspended within a root system.
The third person was found when the helicopter was lifted. A sheriff's office spokesman said it was believed the third person, who was found dead about 3 p.m., was under the helicopter.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will take over the crash investigation, according to WWL.
