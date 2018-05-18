Leadership Gulf Coast Class of 2018 ready make the Mississippi Coast a better place

Leadership Gulf Coast applications are now available online at mscoastchamber.com and will be due Friday, May 25 at noon.
Leadership Gulf Coast (LGC) is a program geared to teach our present and emerging leaders to understand real problems and opportunities in our community and to create a communication network dedicated to the improvement of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
It is a nine month program where a variety of topics will be discussed in seven one-day monthly sessions, concluding with a one-day retreat in April. The one-day sessions include Military, Government, Human Needs & Health Services, Economic Structure of the Coast, Culture & Heritage, Education, and Quality Of Life.
One of the most important goals of Leadership Gulf Coast is creating a continuing flow of strong, community-committed alumni.
A word from the chairperson
I cannot believe how quickly this year has flown by. It has truly been a privilege to serve as the 2018 Leadership Gulf Coast Program Chair. As I look back to the opening retreat I knew immediately that this class was definitely going to be the best class ever! I want to congratulate them on this wonderful achievement and for the time and energy that they spent in making this year so memorable. I have not only learned so much from this talented group of young professionals but I have also gained a very special group of friends who have already made such a positive impact on my life during this past year.
Each month, the class enjoyed the opportunity to explore the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast and experience many of the reasons why we are so blessed to call this place our home. They had a special connection from the beginning and have been so willing to work together in helping our community grow and prosper. This program could not exist without our dedicated Board of Trustees, the amazing program day chairs that work tirelessly to plan their days to create thought-provoking experiences, and last but definitely not least, my fabulous co-chair and partner this year, Brent Fairley (aka Bobby). We could not have been successful this year without all the effort and encouragement that was received from all the people behind the scenes that contribute in making this program so remarkable for the ones who are lucky enough to be selected.
To my class, I celebrate each of you and this special accomplishment as you now join over 900 graduates of this incredible leadership program. I hope you will stay committed and engaged in making our community the best it can be as we move forward together. Please keep in touch and stay connected with your classmates but most of all I challenge you to never sit back and wait for things to happen but instead stand up front and be the ones leading the way to make them happen. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for the Leadership Gulf Coast Class of 2018 and always remember…
“Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm” Ralph Waldo Emerson
— Sherri Carr Bevis, 2017-18 Leadership Gulf Coast Program Chair
