Civil rights, immigrant groups march in New Orleans for May Day

Dozens of protesters representing a coalition of civil rights and immigrant groups took part in a May Day march in New Orleans — one of many such events around the nation.
Tuesday’s demonstration included a march through city streets that ended in front of New Orleans City Hall, where participants delivered speeches in English and Spanish.
Participants included members of groups representing immigrant and black laborers, as well as organizations promoting better conditions for workers in the hospitality industry and LGBT rights.
They had a variety of demands. Those included limits on surveillance in immigrant communities, payment of a living wage and limits on incarceration.
Thank you to all the organizers for a beautiful May Day March! @NOWCRJ @musicculture504 @bare_nola @YouthBreakOUT @CongresoNOLA @StandwDignity & more pic.twitter.com/BgbhIrtHIC— LogLadyMarmalade (@coldbean) May 1, 2018
@NOWCRJ May Day March by @StandwDignity and @CongresoNOLA —“We Are New Orleans” with @YouthBreakOUT @UH23MISSLA @musicculture504 @bare_nola pic.twitter.com/DZqx5HN9PL— Mary Yanik (@myanik) May 1, 2018
#JoseIsMyNeighbor pic.twitter.com/qKq3s9uVIP— New Orleans DSA (@NewOrleansDSA) May 1, 2018
No Queen Is Illegal#NoHumanIsIllegal #NiUnSerHumanoEsIlegal #MayDay pic.twitter.com/BakB6gb4yk— NOLA Workers' Center (@NOWCRJ) May 1, 2018
Hundreds of people from different NOLA communities marching for immigrant, trans, queer, worker and other rights. Started in front of First Grace on Canal and making their way downtown. pic.twitter.com/UXxAWd9BL9— Claire Byun (@MidCityMessengr) May 1, 2018
