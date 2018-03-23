If you’re counting on cellphone service in an emergency in Mississippi, think again, study says

If you’re counting on your cellphone to work in an emergency in Mississippi, you could be out of luck.
Mississippi is the second likeliest state where a person could get killed because of the high crime rate, dead zones for cellphone service and lowest number of households connected to the Internet, a study from USdish.com concluded.
Alabama took top honors in the ranking.
Ranking behind Mississippi are Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, New Mexico, Georgia, Maryland, Florida and Nevada.
UsDish.com analyzed Internet availability, cellphone reception and crime rates to reach its conclusions.
After a review of states with poor cellphone coverage areas and high property and violent crime rates, Mississippi ranks eight out of 10 for adequate cellphone reception.
So why does Mississippi rank so high in poor cellphone reception?
According to the study, 40 percent of households in Mississippi are without Internet service. That means making calls using Wi-Fi or sending out a cry for help over the Internet isn’t possible for a lot of people.
Here’s some tips to improve you cellphone reception:
- Switch to high-speed Internet
- Find higher ground to get reception. That might mean going to the top of a hill or a top floor at your home to improve cellphone strength.
- Invest in a cellphone or Wi-Fi signal booster
- If you are driving, pull over for a minute to give your phone a chance to catch with a cellphone signal. If you are walking, stop for a minute and see if the reception improves.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
