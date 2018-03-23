Bourbon Street strip clubs won’t be limited after proposal shot down

Devin Ladner, a transplant to New Orleans from the Gulf Coast, gets dropped off at the Penthouse Club where she is a dancer on Friday, December 1, 2017. The New Orleans City Council had proposed to limit strip clubs in the Vieux Carre Entertainment District over concerns about sex-trafficking taking place in downtown and in strip clubs. Dancers in the quarter banded together to challenge the proposed regulations and concerns. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com file