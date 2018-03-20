Here's how to avoid an exploding hoverboard, fire marshal says after fire
Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan shows how a hoverboard melted the side of a house in Saucier on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. He says four or five hoverboards have caused fires throughout Mississippi, and typically the cheaper off-brand hoverboards cause fires or explosions.
Pat SullivanHarrison County Fire Services
Here's how to avoid an exploding hoverboard, fire marshal says after fire
Markey Johnny Tanner was sentenced on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Biloxi, Mississippi, for the DUI causing death of Megan DeKleinhans and leaving the scene of the accident. Megan's parents were present and made a statement before the judge.
As the number of violent crimes continues to grow in Moss Point, some residents are striking out on their own to try to help solve the problem. David Wright wants his city to be safer and he thinks getting the city’s youth to steer away from crime will make a difference.
Pascagoula High School senior Quintin Harry speaks to students gathered at War Memorial Stadium for National School Walkout Day in memory of the 17 people shot to death at a Parkland, Fla., high school last month and to call for gun control legislation.
Students from Pascagoula and Ocean Springs high schools will be participating in the 17-minute walk-out in honor of school shooting victims in Parkland, Fla. They see this event as just the start of their generation making an impact on the gun control debate.
Kay Diaz, wife of Dr. Albert Diaz, was upset about the physical condition of her husband at a federal court hearing in Gulfport in advance of his sentencing. Dr. Diaz was convicted of federal health insurance fraud and faces eight to 10 years in prison. The hearing was to determine if he could be released before his sentencing. No decision was made.
Harrison County has invested millions in an industrial park that has no tenants, has produced no jobs and seems to have few prospects. It has been marketed heavily. For example, in 2016 they spent $50,000 for a promotional video on the park to attract tenants.
Medal of Honor recipient Private First Class Ralph Johnson is the namesake of the guided missile destroyer DDG 114. His courage inspiring valor and selfless devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life for his country.