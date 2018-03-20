More Videos

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

Gas leak caused by wreck on Menge Avenue

One injured in early morning wreck on Mississippi 67

Pascagoula High walkout leader calls on students to 'use your voice now'

He has autism and is partially blind. More importantly he's a great drummer.

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city's rising violent crime rate

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

Catch a sneak peek at Ocean Adventures

They don't want guns in schools, or in kids hands. Will they get their way?

Here's how to avoid an exploding hoverboard, fire marshal says after fire

Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan shows how a hoverboard melted the side of a house in Saucier on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. He says four or five hoverboards have caused fires throughout Mississippi, and typically the cheaper off-brand hoverboards cause fires or explosions.
Pat Sullivan Harrison County Fire Services
Kay Diaz, wife of Dr. Albert Diaz, was upset about the physical condition of her husband at a federal court hearing in Gulfport in advance of his sentencing. Dr. Diaz was convicted of federal health insurance fraud and faces eight to 10 years in prison. The hearing was to determine if he could be released before his sentencing. No decision was made.

Who is Ralph Johnson, namesake of Navy's newest destroyer.

Medal of Honor recipient Private First Class Ralph Johnson is the namesake of the guided missile destroyer DDG 114. His courage inspiring valor and selfless devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life for his country.