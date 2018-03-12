Update: UNO student arrested after making threats to shoot people on campus

New Orleans police have arrested a 20-year-old University of New Orleans student who allegedly made violent threats to other students on campus.
Nicholas Heard was wanted by New Orleans police on one count of terrorizing. About 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Heard allegedly made direct threats to shoot several people on campus to other students, police said in a news release.
The case prompted UNO officials to cancel classes through 5 p.m. Monday. University officials said in a released statement that holding classes as scheduled is not worth jeopardizing university safety.
The university said students who live in on-campus housing should remain in the safety of their rooms and employees should not report to work until police determine there is no longer a threat to campus. Officers will be posted at all entrances and exits on campus until its deemed no longer necessary.
Ben Franklin High School, which is located on the UNO campus, will also be closed Monday, WWL-TV reported.
Anyone with information on the incident or on Heard’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
