Freezing temperatures on New Year's Day leave ice sculptures on Coast

Ice covers a pansy near the fountain at Beau View condominiums in Biloxi on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. A hard freeze hit South Mississippi overnight and temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing for the rest of the week.
Icicles hang from the fountain at Beau View condominiums in Biloxi on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. A hard freeze hit South Mississippi overnight and temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing for the rest of the week.
Icicles hanging from the fountain at Beau View condominiums in Biloxi are reflected in the water on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. A hard freeze hit South Mississippi overnight and temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing for the rest of the week.
Water from a leaking pipe near Edgewater Mall in Biloxi left a pattern of ice on the nearby surface on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. A hard freeze hit South Mississippi overnight and temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing for the rest of the week.
Ice covers a plant near the fountain at Beau View condominiums in Biloxi on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. A hard freeze hit South Mississippi overnight and temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing for the rest of the week.
Water from a leaking pipe near Edgewater Mall in Biloxi left a coat of ice on the nearby grass on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. A hard freeze hit South Mississippi overnight and temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing for the rest of the week.
Water drips from a leaking pipe near Edgewater Mall in Biloxi leaving a coat of ice on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. A hard freeze hit South Mississippi overnight and temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing for the rest of the week.
Ice from a leaking pipe near Edgewater Mall in Biloxi covers the area on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. A hard freeze hit South Mississippi overnight and temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing for the rest of the week.
