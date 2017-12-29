Local

These are the stories we told in 2017 that made a lasting impact in South Mississippi

By Paul Hampton

jphampton@sunherald.com

December 29, 2017 05:00 AM

  • Witnesses describe bus-train wreck

    Witnesses describe a train-charter bus wreck in Biloxi, Miss. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. copyright Sunherald.com

Witnesses describe bus-train wreck

Witnesses describe a train-charter bus wreck in Biloxi, Miss. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. copyright Sunherald.com

John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

1. Train hits bus stuck on railroad in Biloxi

Four people died and 39 were injured with a tourist bus got stuck on a Biloxi railroad crossing and was hit by a CSX freight train. The driver told federal investigators he took a “more scenic route” that led to the steep rail crossing.

  • A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast

    This is Diagnosis: Death, a seven-month Sun Herald investigation into DIPG, an inoperable brain tumor that has affected at least three children in Jackson County. The series publishes on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast

This is Diagnosis: Death, a seven-month Sun Herald investigation into DIPG, an inoperable brain tumor that has affected at least three children in Jackson County. The series publishes on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

2. Death of Sophia Myers leaves Coast heartbroken but hopeful

South Mississippi fell in love with Sophia Myers, then mourned her death with her family and friends. The captivating 8-year-old also taught us about diffuse intrinsic pontine giloma, a rare brain cancer that has killed an three children in west Jackson County and left us with hope that a cause and cure could be found.

3. The Kemper power plant saga limps to a close

The months-long stalemate between Mississippi Power and the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff ended with a settlement agreement on the remaining costs associated with the failed Kemper plant. Bills will go down about $1 on 1,000 kw hours of electricity use. The plant that backers said would convert lignite into synthetic gas cost Mississippi Power billions but only the natural-gas portion of the facility will be used to produce electricity.

  • Shea Dobson next Ocean Springs mayor after huge upset

    Shea Dobson defeated incumbent mayor Connie Moran on June 6, 2017, to become the next mayor of Ocean Springs.

Shea Dobson next Ocean Springs mayor after huge upset

Shea Dobson defeated incumbent mayor Connie Moran on June 6, 2017, to become the next mayor of Ocean Springs.

Karen Nelson klnelson@sunherald.com

4. Voters take the broom to city halls across South Mississippi

City governments got a makeover in most cities along the Coast, with new mayors elected in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Gautier, Moss Point and Bay St. Louis. A lot of councilmen and aldermen were turned out to pasture, too.

  • Mississippi Aquarium plans unveiled a ceremony in Gulfport

    Officials gather to show plans for the Mississippi Aquarium to be located in downtown Gulfport.

Mississippi Aquarium plans unveiled a ceremony in Gulfport

Officials gather to show plans for the Mississippi Aquarium to be located in downtown Gulfport.

Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com

5. Mississippi Aquarium will get under way in earnest early next year

The city unsealed bids from three companies that want to build the main campus for the Mississippi Aquarium. Roy Anderson Corp. of Gulfport had the low bid, $52.1 million; Thrash Commercial Contractors of Brandon bid $57 million; and Wharton-Smith Inc. bid $59.7 million. All are above the $52 million budgeted. The city expects to clear the project for construction by January.

  • 'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief

    Matt Issman sat down and talked to the Sun Herald about his new role as acting police chief in Bay St. Louis. Issman has been named the acting police chief in Bay St. Louis during the search for a permanent replacement for Daren Freeman, who submitted his resignation earlier this week. Issman has 44 years of experience in the local, state and federal government.

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief

Matt Issman sat down and talked to the Sun Herald about his new role as acting police chief in Bay St. Louis. Issman has been named the acting police chief in Bay St. Louis during the search for a permanent replacement for Daren Freeman, who submitted his resignation earlier this week. Issman has 44 years of experience in the local, state and federal government.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

6. Bay St. Louis police department has had three chiefs this year

Bay St. Louis native Gary Ponthieux, a veteran Gulfport police officer, was named chief, replacing Matt Issman, who was fired by Mayor Mike Favre after two weeks on the job. Issman had replaced Daren Freeman, who resigned after a video surfaced that appears to show him physically restraining a handcuffed suspect.

  • Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on.

    More than 120 people marched with Mississippi Rising Coalition Tuesday to protest the state flag that flies over Ocean Springs City Hall.

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on.

More than 120 people marched with Mississippi Rising Coalition Tuesday to protest the state flag that flies over Ocean Springs City Hall.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

7. State flag continues to divide the Coast and the rest of Mississippi

The Mississippi flag reviled and cherished for the same reason, the Confederate emblem in its canton, sparked a growing protest along the Coast, causing some cities to join others from across the state in removing it from public property. The latest chapter was a protest march in Ocean Springs, where the new mayor put the flag up, took it down and then after a vote by the Board of Alderman, put it up again.

  • Harrison County Sheriff says findings 'inconclusive' in deputy shooting

    Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson and Warren Strain with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation answer questions during a press conference concerning the three-week investigation into the shooting of an on-duty Harrison County deputy.

Harrison County Sheriff says findings 'inconclusive' in deputy shooting

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson and Warren Strain with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation answer questions during a press conference concerning the three-week investigation into the shooting of an on-duty Harrison County deputy.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

8. Harrison County deputy who was shot resigns after report raises questions

A Harrison County deputy, who was shot on a dirt road off Mississippi 605, resigned Sept. 1 after a month-long investigation failed to turn up any evidence that backed up his claim.

  • Hurricane Nate: storm surge flooding rushes into Biloxi parking garage

    Nate made landfall in Mississippi early on Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane and later weakened to a tropical storm. Thousands were without power in southern Mississippi., and, as seen in this video, the Golden Nugget casino's parking garage was one of the areas flooded.

Hurricane Nate: storm surge flooding rushes into Biloxi parking garage

Nate made landfall in Mississippi early on Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane and later weakened to a tropical storm. Thousands were without power in southern Mississippi., and, as seen in this video, the Golden Nugget casino's parking garage was one of the areas flooded.

@MikeTheiss via AP

9. An October hurricane caused headaches in South Mississippi

Hurricane Nate chases Crusiers home early, compresses the Gulfport Music Festival but most of the Coast “dodged a bullet” in the words of emergency crews. Jackson County wasn’t so lucky. It took the brunt of the storm.

  • Mississippi Bicentennial South kicks off with a tribute to the blues

    Jimmy "Duck" Holmes, who is featured in the official Mississippi Bicentennial stamp, performs while children and adults enjoy the first day of activities at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.

Mississippi Bicentennial South kicks off with a tribute to the blues

Jimmy "Duck" Holmes, who is featured in the official Mississippi Bicentennial stamp, performs while children and adults enjoy the first day of activities at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.

John Fitzhugh Sun Herald

10. Gulfport kicks off state’s 200th birthday party

Centennial Plaza was host to parades, concerts and a healthy portion of Coast seafood as Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration-South came to town. The celebration concluded in Jackson earlier this month with the opening of the Civil Rights and History museums.

Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton

