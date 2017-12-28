A frame grab from a security camera shows a woman taking a set of golf clubs from the porch of a Biloxi house on Monday, May 8, 2017. The surveillance video was the most popular of the year on sunherald.com.
Local

These are some of our favorite videos of 2017. And some of yours, too.

Sun Herald

December 28, 2017 12:00 PM

Video is an important part of the way we tell our readers the stories of South Mississippi at SunHerald.com. In 2017, we produced more than 1,000 videos to support stories published on our website. Here are our photographers’ favorites and some of the most popular with our readers this year.

John Fitzhugh

Picking favorite videos is different from picking favorite photos. Photos have an immediate visceral affect. They either work or they don’t. All technical aspects have to be perfect before they will be considered. Videos, on the other hand, aren’t as much about the image as it is the message. It is a total package thing. Since I’m still learning how to produce videos, I look at how well I executed as well as the completed project in selecting these.

  • Slime: The epidemic sweeping through South Mississippi schools

    Sunherald.com takes an inside look at the latest craze that has middle school students across South Mississippi creating chemistry labs in their homes to make what some call an innocuous play thing. Others consider it a danger.

Slime: The epidemic sweeping through South Mississippi schools

Sunherald.com takes an inside look at the latest craze that has middle school students across South Mississippi creating chemistry labs in their homes to make what some call an innocuous play thing. Others consider it a danger.

John Fitzhugh Sun Herald

I had a lot of fun with this one, from conception to execution. I love the idea of a spoof of a drug problem news story. Jeff’s setup was spot on and the people I interviewed, especially the principal, were perfect.

  • A teacher changed her life, now a Hancock teacher wants to do the same

    When she was in high school, a teacher reached out to Hancock High School science teacher Elizabeth Hicks and changed her life. Now she wants to do the same for her students.

A teacher changed her life, now a Hancock teacher wants to do the same

When she was in high school, a teacher reached out to Hancock High School science teacher Elizabeth Hicks and changed her life. Now she wants to do the same for her students.

John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

This is more about the message than the video itself. It is technically good, but the teacher’s mission to help kids that struggled like she did, shines.

  • Mom who coaches special needs people in Biloxi is a ‘blessing’

    Olina Nelson has four special-needs children her own, but she takes the time to volunteer with the Biloxi special needs program that provides sports and other activities for special needs children and adults.

Mom who coaches special needs people in Biloxi is a ‘blessing’

Olina Nelson has four special-needs children her own, but she takes the time to volunteer with the Biloxi special needs program that provides sports and other activities for special needs children and adults.

John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

I had fun shooting this one because I enjoyed watching Olina working with the people in the program and the love they showed back to her.

  • Homeless veteran was 'an angel among us'

    Michael Eugene “Mike” Webb was living in his truck with stage four lung cancer when a group of people from the Salvation Army and others came together to help him qualify for his Veterans Affairs benefits and get into the Biloxi VA hospice to spend his last days. Before he died, he wanted to spend the last of his money to buy food for other homeless.

Homeless veteran was 'an angel among us'

Michael Eugene “Mike” Webb was living in his truck with stage four lung cancer when a group of people from the Salvation Army and others came together to help him qualify for his Veterans Affairs benefits and get into the Biloxi VA hospice to spend his last days. Before he died, he wanted to spend the last of his money to buy food for other homeless.

John Fitzhugh Sun Herald

The message of this video is so strong. People helping people. The ones who helped the vet and the vet’s desire to pay back those who had helped him once he got into the VA hospice. It’s a shame that it was his death that the story was told around.

  • 'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living'

    After their seven-year-old daughter, Sophia was diagnoses with DIPG, a fatal brain cancer, her parents have struggled with how to cope with caring for their child that has a fatal prognosis.

'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living'

After their seven-year-old daughter, Sophia was diagnoses with DIPG, a fatal brain cancer, her parents have struggled with how to cope with caring for their child that has a fatal prognosis.

John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

I felt like all the Sophia videos were strong. The concept of grieving a child that is living was so well stated by Angel Myers and so well summed up what their life had become.

Amanda McCoy

  • Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades

    Ever wonder the best technique for throwing Mardi Gras beads? We've got you covered with these four styles of throwing beads as seen from this year's parades.

Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades

Ever wonder the best technique for throwing Mardi Gras beads? We've got you covered with these four styles of throwing beads as seen from this year's parades.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

I’ve covered Mardi Gras on the Coast for a decade now and wanted to do something different at a parade. It combines some flashy editing with some personality for a fun video.

  • Their spunky 6-year-old 'lost his ability to do everything' after rare cancer diagnosis

    Tyler and Salena Schoenberger talk about losing their son, Jaxon, to DIPG, a rare and inoperable brain cancer. Jaxon was the second child in Jackson County to be diagnosed and to die of DIPG.

Their spunky 6-year-old 'lost his ability to do everything' after rare cancer diagnosis

Tyler and Salena Schoenberger talk about losing their son, Jaxon, to DIPG, a rare and inoperable brain cancer. Jaxon was the second child in Jackson County to be diagnosed and to die of DIPG.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

This was a very powerful interview. It was important to me that viewers be able to see some of Jaxon’s amazing personality and love for life even though his is a heartbreaking story. I think the strength of this video lies in Tyler and Salena Schoenberger’s words and the videos of Jaxon that they so generously shared with the Sun Herald.

  • The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

    The Sun Herald has evolved from a newspaper that started with a hand press in 1884 to a digital news company covering the Mississippi Coast.

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

The Sun Herald has evolved from a newspaper that started with a hand press in 1884 to a digital news company covering the Mississippi Coast.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

On the editing side, this is the video that I’m most proud of. It’s different from the others in that it involved scripting, storyboarding and animation. I tried my best to visually portray the evolution of the Sun Herald to match its story, from manually recording movement of old newspaper films on our microfiche reader to digital animation in After Effects.

  • She died after being broadsided by a boat. Her family won't stop fighting for her.

    Family and friends gather Sunday, June 25, 2017, on Bayou Caddy in Hancock County, where Vanessa Mauffray's boat was broadsided, causing her death. They came to remember her life and to place a new wreath and flowers at a pole that marks the spot of the c

She died after being broadsided by a boat. Her family won't stop fighting for her.

Family and friends gather Sunday, June 25, 2017, on Bayou Caddy in Hancock County, where Vanessa Mauffray's boat was broadsided, causing her death. They came to remember her life and to place a new wreath and flowers at a pole that marks the spot of the c

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

The family invited a reporter and myself to accompany them on the anniversary of losing Vanessa Mauffray. It was important that her story not be forgotten and I was touched and honored to be there.

  • God spoke to him in a dream, telling him to help the homeless

    Ted Hearn, who started the Clean and Fresh program which allows homeless to shower and wash their clothes three days a week, talks about what inspired him to take a more direct approach in the lives of those struggling with housing.

God spoke to him in a dream, telling him to help the homeless

Ted Hearn, who started the Clean and Fresh program which allows homeless to shower and wash their clothes three days a week, talks about what inspired him to take a more direct approach in the lives of those struggling with housing.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

When I was covering this story I heard over and over again how Ted Hearn had changed their lives. He is doing good work and it was a pleasure to spend time with him and show what he does for the community.

  • 'I wish people knew that we were just people,' say trans voices from South Mississippi

    Molly Kester, Danielle Savage and Dallas St. James share their experiences as trans women living in South Mississippi.

'I wish people knew that we were just people,' say trans voices from South Mississippi

Molly Kester, Danielle Savage and Dallas St. James share their experiences as trans women living in South Mississippi.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

I enjoyed using a different editing style than I normally use to share voices that the majority of the Coast may not have heard from before.

Reader favorites

  • Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

    Home security video shows a woman taking a $500 set of golf clubs from the front porch of an Biloxi home in May 2017.

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

Home security video shows a woman taking a $500 set of golf clubs from the front porch of an Biloxi home in May 2017.

Courtesy Kieren Rouse

We know our audience. And our audience loves a good crime story. But the story and accompanying video of a woman walking up to a front porch and taking a man’s golf clubs was caught on a surveillance camera. Our readers watched, passed it on, and helped catch the suspect.

Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

Courtesy Mark Wyatt

Reporter Karen Nelson was working on a story about a Round Island dredge project had begun and while the island looked inviting, it was a dangerous quagmire. An official with MDEQ captured on video the sight of a rock being thrown into the quicksand and how quickly it sank. Readers were amazed.

  • Homeless shelter stirs debate in Biloxi

    Mayor Gilich and Councilman argue the effectiveness of a proposed city homeless shelter in Biloxi.

Homeless shelter stirs debate in Biloxi

Mayor Gilich and Councilman argue the effectiveness of a proposed city homeless shelter in Biloxi.

Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com

Mary Perez covered a Biloxi City Council meeting where the mayor and council discussed the effectiveness of a proposed city homeless shelter in Biloxi. The lightning rod issue resonated with readers.

Videos

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

