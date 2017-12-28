Here’s where to recycle Christmas trees on the Mississippi Coast

Want to put your Christmas tree to good use and save space in local landfills? First, remove all of your ornaments, lights and the stand from the tree. Here are some Coast drop-off sites:
Harrison County
▪ Mississippi Power Plant Watson on Cowan-Lorraine Road and the Courthouse Road Pier, Gulfport
▪ U.S. 90 at Rodenberg Avenue, Biloxi
▪ Long Beach harbor
▪ Pass Christian harbor
Jackson County
▪ Jackson County Landfill, 10501 Seaman Road, Vancleave
▪ Vancleave Ballpark, Ballpark Road, Vancleave
▪ Jackson County East Road Barn, Hwy. 63, Escatawpa
▪ Jackson County West Road Barn, Hwy. 609, St. Martin
▪ Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula)
The County Landfill processes real Christmas trees into composting material and it will be used to improve soil conditions at the landfill.
The Jackson County drop-off sites will be open throughout January. For more on the county’s recycling programs and the rubbish collection day schedule, visit www.co.jackson.ms.us/departments/solid-waste.
Pascagoula River Audubon Center
Workers at The Pascagoula River Audubon Center are creating a quarter-acre of marsh, and they want live Christmas trees as part of the process.
For your tree to be part of the marsh-building process at Rhodes Bayou near the Audubon Center in downtown Moss Point, it should not be flocked or have tinsel. The trees need to be free of anything that’s not biodegradable.
Drop off the trees at the Audubon property at 5107 Aruthur St.
To add to this list, send information to mynews@sunherald.com.
