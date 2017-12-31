Sun Herald photographers share their favorite moments of 2017

2:36 2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers Pause

1:23 Volunteer firefighter's home destroyed in early morning blaze

1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

1:56 Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army

4:10 Sophia Myers was an angel among us

1:52 Miner Toy Store in Ocean Springs is home to memories

2:03 Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

3:50 'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers