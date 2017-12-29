Dec. 30 and 31 are the last two days for the dolphin cruises provided by Pan Isles Ship Island Excursions in Gulfport.
Local

8 Days a Week

December 29, 2017 12:00 AM

UPDATED December 27, 2017 12:19 PM

The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday's Marquee entertainment guide.

Friday

Free Friday Nights

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free admission. Treat friends and family members to a night at the museum. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Artist Vicki Niolet

Century Hall — Gallery Edge, 112 S. 2nd St., Bay St. Louis. Artist Vicki Niolet featured at Gallery Edge. 228-382-4457. facebook.com/gallery edge

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Chase Castle

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 2414 17th St., Gulfport. Organ concert by Chase Castle. 228-864-2272.

7 p.m.

Amour Danzar Friday night dinner dances

Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Amour Danzar hosts a dinner dance every Friday night from 7:30 to 10 p.m. $6 dinner from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., $10 dance from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. 228-324-3730. amourdanzar@att.net

7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Winter Watercolor Workshops

Bellande Court, 648 Bellande Ave., Ocean Springs. $45. Morning or afternoon mini watercolor sessions. Drawings on wc paper provided. Bring set of Prang watercolor pans and 2 brushes, one round 10 or 12 and one flat quarter inch. Call The Pink Rooster/Gallery Garbo, 228-875-1218, to book. Dec.29, 9 a.m.-noon, Rooster; 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Farmers’ Market. pinkroosterartgallery.com

9 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

7th Annual Pet Remembrance Memorial Tree

A Pet’s Memory Pet Funeral Home & Crematory, 1520 28th St., Gulfport. Free. Bring a picture of your pet for a Pet Remembrance Memorial Tree during business hours in December: 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. 228-863-7389. www.apetsmemorycremation.com

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday

Dolphin Cruise at Gulfport Harbor

Pan Isles Ship Island Excursions, P.O. Box 1467, Gulfport. $19 adults, $15 children; $17 seniors, military. Two-hour cruise along the Mississippi shoreline, in search of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins. Includes a visit through the state container ship harbor. Reservations recommended through website. Meet at Ship Island Ferry Dock in Gulfport Yacht Harbor. 228-864-1014 or 866-466-7386. www.msshipisland.com

1 p.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 30, 31

Date Night on the Pottery Wheel

Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Couples spend two hours playing on pottery wheels. Create two bowls to keep; they will be glazed and fired. Work ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes that can get dirty. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/date-night-on-the-pottery-wheel-saturday-december-30-600-800-pm/

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Farmers Market

Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org

7 a.m.-11 a.m.

The Farmers Market at Long Beach

Farmers Market at Long Beach on the Town Green, Jeff Davis Ave. and 4th St., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries, gourd decor, pralines, dog treats, hot tamales, teas, boiled peanuts, shrimp, beef and more. A State Certified Farmers Market. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com Follow on Facebook at The Farmers Market at Long Beach. https://www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/

8 a.m.-noon

Long Beach Farmers Market

Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.

8:30 a.m.-noon

New Years Eve Eve with Valerie Sassyfras

Greenhouse on Porter, 404 Porter Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. A family friendly evening with Sassersize from 6 p.m. to 7pm. From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sassyfras favorites and Christmas songs. From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CD release "Blastoff! A Cosmic Cabaret," an all-space original epic with projections, special effects, costumes, props. Wear cosmic attire. Details: 228-238-5680.

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Tuesday

Beaded Jewelry Class

Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Students will learn different techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants. All tools, supplies provided and included in fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=beaded-jewelry-making

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Lucedale King, Queen Coronation

Lucedale/George County Public Library, 507 Oak St. The Lucedale Mardi Gras Association invites the public for the Coronation of the 2018 Mardi Gras King and Queen to kick off the Mardi Gras Carnival Season. Details: www.facebook.com/LucedaleCarnivalAssociation.

2 p.m.

Wednesday

Knitting 101 Class

Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. Knitting needles and yarn available for those who want to learn but don’t have the supplies. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Coffee Club with Cree Cantrell

Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Spend an hour learning about financial markets and investing while discussing current economic events. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Fort Night Stories For Kids

Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Free. Children age 11 and under are invited to a “Fort Night” to build a fort and share a story. Bring pillows and flashlights. Refreshments provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 228-497-4531.

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday

Oil Painting with Frank Janca

Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235. Learn basic fundamentals or explore advanced techniques of oil painting. Classes will focus on a variety of subject matter, including still life and floral composition. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/oil-painting-with-frank-janca-thursdays-january-4-february-8/?preview_id=10954&preview_nonce=

9:30 a.m.-noon

Line Dancing Classes

Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. All ages and levels, from beginner to advanced. All types of music. Instructor: Ericka Nicholson. Sign up by calling the library: 228-769-3060.

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Friday

Stained Glass Class - Friday Mornings

Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $200 members, $210 nonmembers. Beginning, intermediate, advanced. Instructor: Pam Coppola. Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26, Feb. 2. Registration deadline: Dec. 29. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=friday-morning-stained-glass-class-beginning-intermediate-advanced

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

First Fridays Downtown Biloxi

Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Free. First Friday in the Downtown Biloxi’s Arts District off Rue Magnolia and Water Street. Galleries, shops and eateries offer treats, special deals. Free to the public; parking available next to Mary Mahoney’s and Magnolia Hotel. https://www.facebook.com/FFDowntownBiloxi/

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

