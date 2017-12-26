Here are the big New Year’s Eve events on the Mississippi Coast

New Year’s Eve in South Mississippi will actually be a full weekend of celebrations.
Along with countdowns and Champagne toasts, two of the busiest times to go out to dinner are on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, so be sure to make reservations.
And New Year’s fun isn’t for adults only — several family-friendly activities are scheduled for local families and those visiting the Coast with their kids.
Here are some ideas:
New Year’s for families
▪ Oyster Ball Drop at Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. All are welcome to watch from the lawn the Oyster Ball Drop and fireworks at midnight, and hear the with whistles from the old Biloxi seafood factories. Adults-only party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. features Music by Blackwater Brass, hors d’oeuvres, full bar, favors and beignets for the oyster drop and fireworks at midnight; $90 per couple, $50 per person. 228-435-6320
▪ Countdown to Noon on Sunday at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Music, snacks, New Year’s craft, confetti and a ball drop at noon. $6. 228-897-6039
▪ Family Party and Balloon Drop at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi. Dance party with Bella the DJ 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Kids’ countdown balloon drop at 10 p.m. Countdown and balloon drop at Midnight. Arcade games half price 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday and all day Monday. 228-271-6377
▪ Ice skating at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi goes on all weekend, with sessions Friday and Saturday at 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. On Sunday sessions are at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Skate rentals are available on a first-come basis. 228-594-3700
▪ New Years Eve Eve with Valerie Sassyfras at Greenhouse on Porter at 404 Porter Ave., Ocean Springs. 6-9 p.m. Features exercise, Christmas songs and a CD release of “Blastoff! A Cosmic Cabaret,” complete with special effects, costumes and props. 228-238-5680
▪ Gulfport Harbor Lights at Jones Park on U.S. 90 continues nightly through New Year’s Eve. Walk among the lights or see the show aboard a free heated trolley. $10 cash per per person, 4 & under free. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Show ends at 10:30 p.m. Amusement rides and food available. 228-868-5700
▪ Lock-In at Mullet Hop Trampoline Park, 3200 Mallet Road, D’Iberville, Friday at 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday. $30. 228-273-2934
Weekend concerts
▪ Better than Ezra at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 8 p.m. Friday Tickets start at $14.95.
▪ Darren Knight’s Southern Momma An ’Em Comedy Tour at IP Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25.
▪ Rick Springfield concert at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $29.99.
Casino celebrations
Many casinos feature special holiday menus at their restaurants and complimentary live music, Champagne toast and party favors on the casino floor. The following casinos also have special ticketed events:
▪ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino has several parties planned. The Molly Ringwalds play in the theater starting at 11 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 and include champagne toast and party favors at midnight. The party at EIGHT75 will start at 8 p.m. with entertainment by Dian Diaz. Book a table mcallaway@beaurivage.com or 228-383-3583. Coast Nighclub’s party starts at 10 p.m. with DJ Hyphee, DJ Sophia & DJ Blondie. Tickets are $55 in advance or at the door before 10:30 p.m., or $65 at the door after 10:30 p.m. 228-386-7327.
▪ Scarlet Pearl Casino, D’Iberville, celebrates with music from 6-10 p.m. by Storyville Stompers, a traditional second line band. Signature New Year’s Eve cocktail at PRL Bar, balloon drop and champagne toast on the casino floor at midnight. Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces play at PRL Bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Entertainment is free. 228-392-1889
▪ Hard Rock Casino Biloxi hosts The City of Atlantis New Year’s Eve Party with entertainment by DJ G and Rock City. Tickets are $50 or $150 for VIP tickets with drinks included.
▪ Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi presents Eugene Eash Band and DJ Hurricane. Ticket for $50 includes cocktails, Champagne toast and party favors. 800-745-3000
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
