Christmas tree farms in South Mississippi have a variety of trees for you to choose from.
Christmas tree farms in South Mississippi have a variety of trees for you to choose from. Sun Herald file
Christmas tree farms in South Mississippi have a variety of trees for you to choose from. Sun Herald file

Local

Want to pick your own Christmas tree from a farm this year? Here’s where to start.

By Sharon Fitzhugh

slfizhugh@sunherald.com

December 01, 2017 12:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

If you want to choose your own live Christmas tree instead of a pre-cut tree, check out one of these tree farms.

Bank on paying anywhere from $7 to $10 a foot, depending on the type of tree and its height. Some farms charge a flat rate depending on the tree’s condition.

Farms in South Mississippi:

A&W Christmas Tree Farm

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Address: 13001 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday. After Dec. 3, call for hours.

Phone: 251-751-2596

Website: awclarkfarm.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/livechristmastrees/?ref=page_internal

Gartman’s Tree Farm

Address: 21030 Scarborough Road, Saucier

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Close date: Dec. 16.

Phone: 228-831-2532

Website: gartmanstreefarm.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gartmans-Tree-Farm-296296023714677/

Gibson’s Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 2137 Basin Central Road, Lucedale

Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Close date: Dec. 23.

Phone: 601-947-8348 or 601-947-5872

Holly Berry Hills Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 13493 Martha Redmond Road, Saucier

Phone: 228-669-0425

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday. On Dec. 2, Santa will be at the farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Website: hollyberryhills.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HollyBerryHillsChristmasTreeFarm/

Thomley’s Christmas Tree Farm and Gift Shop

Address: 50 Hegwood Road, Hattiesburg

Phone: 601-264-2743 or 601-270-8162

Hours: 9 a.m. to dark Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to dark Sunday

Website: thomleyschristmastreefarm.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Thomleys-Christmas-Tree-Farm-429317793847238/

Welford Farms

Address: 5140 Old Hwy. 63 North, Lucedale

Phone: 601-947-2127

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday

Website: welfordfarms.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Welford.Farms.Lucedale

Looking for a farm ‘up north’?

If you’re looking for a tree in other parts of Mississippi, check out a new website announced by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. MSChristmasTrees.com lists tree farms throughout the state and provides a guide to the types of trees grown in Mississippi.

“Christmas tree farms are significant to the state’s thriving agritourism industry. These farms not only offer a variety of trees; they also offer the opportunity to create lasting memories of choosing and cutting the perfect tree for the holiday season,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith said in a press release. “Each year, thousands of Christmas trees are grown in Mississippi. By buying a Mississippi-grown Christmas tree, you’re supporting our farmers and the local economy.”

MSChristmasTrees.com also has tips on how to select the best tree for your family, how to care for it and how to dispose of it after the holidays. The site also has safety tips, including being sure to water regularly.

More Videos

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport 1:36

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

Pause
Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 1:27

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy 2:42

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win 3:28

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 2:03

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 4:11

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions

Sophia Myers was an angel among us 4:10

Sophia Myers was an angel among us

  • How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

    Holiday decorations contribute to hundreds of home fires every year. Here are some tips from Boise Firefighters' Local 149 and the Boise Fire Department in Idaho to keep your home safe this holiday season.

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

Holiday decorations contribute to hundreds of home fires every year. Here are some tips from Boise Firefighters' Local 149 and the Boise Fire Department in Idaho to keep your home safe this holiday season.

Boise Firefighters' Local 149 and the Boise Fire Department

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport 1:36

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

Pause
Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 1:27

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy 2:42

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win 3:28

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 2:03

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 4:11

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions

Sophia Myers was an angel among us 4:10

Sophia Myers was an angel among us

  • Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

    A car chase started in Gulfport and went to Gautier where police there picked up the chase, and ended in Moss Point.

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

View More Video