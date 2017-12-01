Want to pick your own Christmas tree from a farm this year? Here’s where to start.

If you want to choose your own live Christmas tree instead of a pre-cut tree, check out one of these tree farms.
Bank on paying anywhere from $7 to $10 a foot, depending on the type of tree and its height. Some farms charge a flat rate depending on the tree’s condition.
Farms in South Mississippi:
A&W Christmas Tree Farm
Never miss a local story.
Address: 13001 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday. After Dec. 3, call for hours.
Phone: 251-751-2596
Website: awclarkfarm.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/livechristmastrees/?ref=page_internal
Gartman’s Tree Farm
Address: 21030 Scarborough Road, Saucier
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Close date: Dec. 16.
Phone: 228-831-2532
Website: gartmanstreefarm.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gartmans-Tree-Farm-296296023714677/
Gibson’s Christmas Tree Farm
Address: 2137 Basin Central Road, Lucedale
Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Close date: Dec. 23.
Phone: 601-947-8348 or 601-947-5872
Holly Berry Hills Christmas Tree Farm
Address: 13493 Martha Redmond Road, Saucier
Phone: 228-669-0425
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday. On Dec. 2, Santa will be at the farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Website: hollyberryhills.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HollyBerryHillsChristmasTreeFarm/
Thomley’s Christmas Tree Farm and Gift Shop
Address: 50 Hegwood Road, Hattiesburg
Phone: 601-264-2743 or 601-270-8162
Hours: 9 a.m. to dark Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to dark Sunday
Website: thomleyschristmastreefarm.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Thomleys-Christmas-Tree-Farm-429317793847238/
Welford Farms
Address: 5140 Old Hwy. 63 North, Lucedale
Phone: 601-947-2127
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday
Website: welfordfarms.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Welford.Farms.Lucedale
Looking for a farm ‘up north’?
If you’re looking for a tree in other parts of Mississippi, check out a new website announced by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. MSChristmasTrees.com lists tree farms throughout the state and provides a guide to the types of trees grown in Mississippi.
“Christmas tree farms are significant to the state’s thriving agritourism industry. These farms not only offer a variety of trees; they also offer the opportunity to create lasting memories of choosing and cutting the perfect tree for the holiday season,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith said in a press release. “Each year, thousands of Christmas trees are grown in Mississippi. By buying a Mississippi-grown Christmas tree, you’re supporting our farmers and the local economy.”
MSChristmasTrees.com also has tips on how to select the best tree for your family, how to care for it and how to dispose of it after the holidays. The site also has safety tips, including being sure to water regularly.
Comments