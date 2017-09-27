Stars from the TV series “Inkmaster,” including Aaron Is, right, will be appearing at Inkin’ The Coast.
Stars from the TV series “Inkmaster,” including Aaron Is, right, will be appearing at Inkin’ The Coast. Courtesy Aaron Is
Stars from the TV series “Inkmaster,” including Aaron Is, right, will be appearing at Inkin’ The Coast. Courtesy Aaron Is

Local

Need a new tat? Then hit up Inkin’ The Coast this weekend at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sun Herald

September 27, 2017 1:43 PM

Tattoo lovers and the skin ink curious will find their Mecca on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

The seventh annual Inkin’ The Coast kicks off Friday at 1 p.m. on Friday. The three-day festival ends Sunday at 8 p.m.

This year’s event includes appearances from the TV show “Inkmaster,” including Aaron Is, Emily Elgado and David Clarke.

Several tattoo vendors will be on hand for on-site tattooing.

Tickets to Inkin’ The Coast starst at $20 and can be purchased at the door.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing."

First female priest: 1:28

First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing."
Get a balloon's-eye view of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula 1:23

Get a balloon's-eye view of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula
Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland 2:11

Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland

View More Video