Need a new tat? Then hit up Inkin’ The Coast this weekend at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Tattoo lovers and the skin ink curious will find their Mecca on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.
The seventh annual Inkin’ The Coast kicks off Friday at 1 p.m. on Friday. The three-day festival ends Sunday at 8 p.m.
This year’s event includes appearances from the TV show “Inkmaster,” including Aaron Is, Emily Elgado and David Clarke.
Several tattoo vendors will be on hand for on-site tattooing.
Tickets to Inkin’ The Coast starst at $20 and can be purchased at the door.
