Hear how America’s Dewey Bunnell wrote ‘Ventura Highway’ and other classic hits

For the past 47 years, America has been making some of the biggest hits in rock music, including “Ventura Highway” and “Tin Man.” America returns to Biloxi for an 8 p.m. show Saturday at the IP Casino Resort. Tickets start at $29 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Dewey Bunnell started the band with Gerry Beckley and the late Dan Peek. Bunnell is today’s guest on the #ClarkCast Podcast. Bunnell discusses the band’s long relationship with producer George Martin, writing “Ventura Highway” and his years in Biloxi when his dad was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base.
