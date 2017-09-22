She covered the Jason Lowe murder trial in Texas. Hear what she has to say about it

Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell was reported missing in May 2016. Her body was later found in a field in rural Texas. She had been living in Richardson, Texas with her boyfriend, Jason Lowe, at the time of her death.
Lowe was arrested for Bardwell’s murder. On Wednesday, a Collin County, Texas jury found Lowe guilty of Bardwell’s murder.
Dallas Morning News reporter Valerie Wigglesworth was in the courtroom during the trial. She joins us on the #ClarkCast Podcast.
Plus, it’s Funky Food Friday and the gang samples meatball flavored pasta chips and Lauren makes us cookies.
