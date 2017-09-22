Defendant Jason Lowe looks at a court document after he's sentenced 50 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend Jessie Bardwell during a trial at Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
Defendant Jason Lowe looks at a court document after he's sentenced 50 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend Jessie Bardwell during a trial at Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Jae S. Lee AP
She covered the Jason Lowe murder trial in Texas. Hear what she has to say about it

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 22, 2017 3:14 PM

Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell was reported missing in May 2016. Her body was later found in a field in rural Texas. She had been living in Richardson, Texas with her boyfriend, Jason Lowe, at the time of her death.

Lowe was arrested for Bardwell’s murder. On Wednesday, a Collin County, Texas jury found Lowe guilty of Bardwell’s murder.

Dallas Morning News reporter Valerie Wigglesworth was in the courtroom during the trial. She joins us on the #ClarkCast Podcast.

Plus, it’s Funky Food Friday and the gang samples meatball flavored pasta chips and Lauren makes us cookies.

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

You can listen here or in the player above.

Subscribe to #ClarkCast Podcast at Apple Podcast and iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

