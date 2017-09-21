On today’s episode, Sun Herald Sports and Features Editor Scott Hawkins previews Friday’s Marquee section.
These are the things you don’t want to miss this weekend in South Mississippi

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 21, 2017 2:00 PM

Sun Herald Features and Sports Editor Scott Hawkins previews the things to do in South Mississippi this weekend including Peter Cetera at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and Jeff Clark thinks Scott is weird because he doesn’t like “Blade Runner” or “Alien.”

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

You can listen here or in the player above.

Subscribe to #ClarkCast Podcast at Apple Podcast and iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

