Hear Peter Cetera talk about loving The Beatles and his symphony show at Beau Rivage

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 19, 2017 1:05 PM

Peter Cetera was one of the biggest-selling acts of the 1980s, both as a solo artist and with Chicago. He cowrote “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” with producer David Foster for “Chicago 16.” Cetera and Foster had a string of hits on “Chicago 17” including “Hard Habit to Break” and “You’re The Inspiration.” The duo’s hits continued with Cetera’s solo work including “Glory of Love.”

Cetera will be at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Friday. He will perform with a 42-piece symphony orchestra. Tickets start at $44 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Cetera talks with longtime fan Jeff Clark about his love for The Beatles, writing with Foster and much more on #ClarkCast Podcast, the podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

You can listen here or in the player above.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

