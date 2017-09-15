Don Brewer on 45 years of Grand Funk Railroad and Saints coffee is a real thing

Don Brewer is one of the founding members of the rock band Grand Funk Railroad. Along with Mark Farner and Mel Schacher, the band had several hits songs in the 1970s including “We’re An American Band” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.”
Grand Funk will be at the Hard Rock Biloxi at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $29 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Don Brewer is today’s guest on the podcast.
Plus, it’s Funky Food Friday and the gang samples Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds, New Orleans Saints coffee, White Candy Corn M&Ms and apple pie-flavored Oreos.
And, Sun Herald News Editor breaks down Thursday’s U2 show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.
You can listen here or in the player above.
Subscribe to #ClarkCast Podcast at Apple Podcast and iTunes.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments