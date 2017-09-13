On the Sept. 13 episode, Sun Herald reporter Anita Lee remembers the Sherry murders in Biloxi 30 years later.
On the Sept. 13 episode, Sun Herald reporter Anita Lee remembers the Sherry murders in Biloxi 30 years later. Sun Herald File
On the Sept. 13 episode, Sun Herald reporter Anita Lee remembers the Sherry murders in Biloxi 30 years later. Sun Herald File

Local

Looking back at the Sherry murders of Biloxi 30 years later with the Sun Herald’s Anita Lee

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 13, 2017 2:34 PM

Sun Herald reporter Anita Lee is our guest today on the #ClarkCast Podcast. She discusses the 30th anniversary of the Sherry murders in Biloxi, and she has the story on a woman in Pass Christian who claims she was pregnant when police shocked her with a stun gun.

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

You can listen here or in the player above.

Subscribe to #ClarkCast Podcast at Apple Podcast and iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 2:05

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief
Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman
K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase 1:15

K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase

View More Video