Marshall Tucker Band’s Doug Gray talks Gregg Allman and the story behind ‘Heard it In a Love Song’

For more than 45 years, The Marshall Tucker Band has been one of the most influential bands in southern rock. The MTB will be at the IP Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Throughout the band’s career, Doug Gray has been their lead singer, minus the hit song “Can’t You See,” which was sung by the late Toy Caldwell. Gray is the Sept. 12 guest on the #ClarkCastPodcast, the podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com. Gray discusses his friendship with the late Gregg Allman and life on the road with the MTB for more than four decades.
Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.
You can listen here or in the player above.
Subscribe to #ClarkCast Podcast at Apple Podcast and iTunes.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments