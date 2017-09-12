Doug Gray, lead singer for southern rockers The Marshall Tucker Band is today’s guest on the #ClarkCast Podcast.
Doug Gray, lead singer for southern rockers The Marshall Tucker Band is today’s guest on the #ClarkCast Podcast. Courtesy Marshall Tucker Band
Doug Gray, lead singer for southern rockers The Marshall Tucker Band is today’s guest on the #ClarkCast Podcast. Courtesy Marshall Tucker Band

Local

Marshall Tucker Band’s Doug Gray talks Gregg Allman and the story behind ‘Heard it In a Love Song’

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 12, 2017 4:24 PM

For more than 45 years, The Marshall Tucker Band has been one of the most influential bands in southern rock. The MTB will be at the IP Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Throughout the band’s career, Doug Gray has been their lead singer, minus the hit song “Can’t You See,” which was sung by the late Toy Caldwell. Gray is the Sept. 12 guest on the #ClarkCastPodcast, the podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com. Gray discusses his friendship with the late Gregg Allman and life on the road with the MTB for more than four decades.

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

You can listen here or in the player above.

Subscribe to #ClarkCast Podcast at Apple Podcast and iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase

K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase 1:15

K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase
Man arrested after two-city pursuit 0:45

Man arrested after two-city pursuit
Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 2:10

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream

View More Video