Sept. 11 heroes not forgotten in South Mississippi

More Videos 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream Pause 4:45 South Mississippi firefighters remember 9/11 1:49 Southern Miss coaches discuss QB situation 1:19 Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 0:19 Jacksonville, Florida experiences record-breaking flooding from Irma 1:34 Shannon Dawson yuks it up with media at Southern Miss 2:05 Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' 2:14 East Central's Seth Smith gets emotional after win over Jeff Davis 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 0:47 Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

FDNY firefighters recall September 11 as Coast members New York firefighters come to Biloxi to promote Tunnel to Towers run that raises money in honor or a firefighter who died on 9/11. New York firefighters come to Biloxi to promote Tunnel to Towers run that raises money in honor or a firefighter who died on 9/11. Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com

New York firefighters come to Biloxi to promote Tunnel to Towers run that raises money in honor or a firefighter who died on 9/11. Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com