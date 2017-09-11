When the sun goes down, Cruisin’ heats up

There are plenty of daytime activities during Cruisin’ The Coast, but at night things really get lively.
One of the most popular events is the flame-throwing competition, which will be at Island View Casino in Gulfport on Oct. 3. Entertainment will begin at 4 p.m. with registration at 5 p.m. Come dusk, participants will fire up their specially equipped exhausts for the chance to win $600 in cash prizes and trophies as they light up the night.
What’s the point of having a sports car if you don’t show it off in the loudest way possible? On U.S. 90 every night during Cruisin’, expect to see long lines of classic cars and street rods from just about every era in a fun-loving parade along the beach. Find a spot along the road to park and watch.
It would have gotten them in trouble back in high school, but Cruisers will get to peel out at “Burn ’Em Up in the Pass” on 2nd Street in Pass Christian on Oct. 5. Between 5 and 8 p.m., Cruisers will be popping the clutch and hitting the gas to squeal their way to burnout success. The event is open to the first 40 Cruisin’-registered vehicles to arrive; registration for the burnout begins at 4 p.m. Right Lane Bandits will perform between 6 and 9 p.m.
Speaking of live entertainment, era-specific music is a big part of Cruisin’. You’ll find several performances, both at Cruisin’ events and Coast casinos. For those of you who want to put on your saddle oxfords and poodle skirts, or your penny loafers or high tops and rolled-sleeve T-shirts and dance the night away, the Ocean Springs Sock Hop and Street Party will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 6, with music by the Chicklets, Na Na Sha and The Tip Tops.
Check out the schedule elsewhere in this section and find a nighttime event that appeals to you.
