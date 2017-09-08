Amanda Shaw is the guest on today’s episode of the #ClarkCast Podcast plus the gang tries pumpkin-spice glazed donuts.
Local

Amanda Shaw has a new single plus camouflage ice cream is a thing

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 08, 2017 3:19 PM

New Orleans’ Amanda Shaw has a new single, “Soulful Dress” and a Sept. 16 show at the Mary C. O’Keefe Center in Ocean Springs. Amanda dishes on the intimate tour and tells us why she loves Dolly Parton.

Plus, the Sun Herald gang tries camouflage ice cream and pumpkin spice cough drops.

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

You can listen here or in the player above.

Subscribe to #ClarkCast Podcast at Apple Podcast and iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

