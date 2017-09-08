Amanda Shaw has a new single plus camouflage ice cream is a thing

New Orleans’ Amanda Shaw has a new single, “Soulful Dress” and a Sept. 16 show at the Mary C. O’Keefe Center in Ocean Springs. Amanda dishes on the intimate tour and tells us why she loves Dolly Parton.
Plus, the Sun Herald gang tries camouflage ice cream and pumpkin spice cough drops.
