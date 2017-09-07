Gulfport officials see the devastation of Hurricane Harvey firsthand

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes, Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania and Public Affairs Director Chris Vignes are among those that recently made a trip to Rockport, Texas, to assist with the Hurricane Harvey relief. Papania updates us on the trip.
Plus, Sun Herald Features and Sports Editor Scott Hawkins has all of the things you need to do this weekend in South Mississippi.
