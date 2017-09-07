On the episode for Sept. 7, Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania discusses the recent trip from Gulfport to Rockport, Texas to help with Harvey relief.
On the episode for Sept. 7, Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania discusses the recent trip from Gulfport to Rockport, Texas to help with Harvey relief. Courtesy Chris Vignes

Gulfport officials see the devastation of Hurricane Harvey firsthand

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 07, 2017 2:26 PM

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes, Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania and Public Affairs Director Chris Vignes are among those that recently made a trip to Rockport, Texas, to assist with the Hurricane Harvey relief. Papania updates us on the trip.

Plus, Sun Herald Features and Sports Editor Scott Hawkins has all of the things you need to do this weekend in South Mississippi.

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

You can listen here or in the player above.

Subscribe to #ClarkCast Podcast at Apple Podcast and iTunes.

