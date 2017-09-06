Comic Sebastian Maniscalco talks fatherhood and comedy before Friday show in Biloxi

Comic Sebastian Maniscalco is the guest today on the #ClarkCast Podcast. Maniscalco and host Jeff Clark discuss fatherhood and his upcoming show Friday at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Tickets start at $39 and are available at Tickemaster.com.
About Sebastian Maniscalco (from his bio):
Sebastian Maniscalco continues to build upon arguably the most successful year of his career yet: In 2016 he was named Just For Laughs Stand Up “Comedian of the Year,” selected for People Magazine’s annual “Ones to Watch” package, and his third hit special Why Would You Do That? was declared Showtime’s most successful comedy/variety special premiere in 2016. This year, shortly after welcoming his daughter, Serafina, into the world with his wife Lana, he set the record for most consecutive comedy appearances at the Borgata with a seven-performance stint in Atlantic City in early July. Maniscalco continues to adhere to the voice he describes as “always in the back of my head saying ‘Don’t rest!’,” announcing his plans to take what The New York Times calls his “own kind of panache” across the U.S. this fall.
