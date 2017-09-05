AP
There’s no such thing as a Category 6 storm and other facts about Hurricane Irma

By Jeff Clark

September 05, 2017 02:42 PM

Hurricane Irma is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean and it’s on track to hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday. But what is next for the “strongest storm” in the Atlantic on the National Hurricane Center’s record? National Weather Service New Orleans Meteorologist Danielle Manning has the answers.

Plus, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes, Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania and public affairs director Chris Vignes are among those heading to Rockport, Texas, to assist with the Hurricane Harvey relief. They’ll talk to us from the road near Beaumont, which is among the area that was heavily flooded by the storm that has left 42 people dead.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

