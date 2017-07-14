On the July 14 episode, Blake Kaplan and Kate Magandy catch us up on the news of the week and we try all of the ice cream.
July 14, 2017 3:22 PM

#ClarkCast July 14: News of the week and we all scream for all the ice cream

By Jeff Clark

On the episode for Friday, July 14, Sun Herald Executive Editor Blake Kaplan and Sun Herald Digital Editor Kate Magandy discuss the news of the week, including a very sensitive criminal case that originated on Facebook.

Plus, Tammy Smith, Scott Hawkins, Paul Hampton, Justin Mitchell and Krystyna Schmitt stop by for Funky Food Friday. We sampled ice cream — all of the ice cream.

