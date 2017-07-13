On the July 13 episode, Robin Fitzgerald and Justin Mitchell drop by to discuss the latest news at SunHerald.com.
July 13, 2017 3:14 PM

#ClarkCast July 13: Biloxi hit and run update and Justin Mitchell’s big night out

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Thursday, July 11 Sun Herald crime reporter Robin Fitzgerald discusses the latest updates on a hit and run in Biloxi that left one woman in critical condition.

Plus, Sun Herald Social Media Editor and “Out Here in America” host Justin Mitchell drops the details on One Night Out.

You can listen here or in the player below.

You can also subscribe to #Clark Podcast in iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

