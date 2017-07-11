On the July 11 episode, Blake Kaplan discusses the awards the Sun Herald received from the Mississippi Press Association and Patrick Ochs talks football.
Local

July 11, 2017 2:06 PM

#ClarkCast July 11: We won some cool awards and football preview preview

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Tuesday, July 11, Sun Herald Executive Editor Blake Kaplan discuses the awards the Sun Herald won from the Mississippi Press Association.

Plus, Patrick Ochs has the latest on high school football, Myles Bennan and Isaiah Buggs.

To listen, click here or use the player below.

You can also subscribe to #Clark Podcast in iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

