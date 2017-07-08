The north shore of Horn Island in Mississippi on May 30. The rugged nature of Horn Island in the Gulf of Mexico made it Walter Anderson’s muse.
July 08, 2017 10:44 PM

Coast Guard rescues six near Sand Island

Sun Herald

The Coast Guard rescued six people from near Sand Island in the Mississippi Sound on Saturday, including a woman who required medical attention.

At about 6 p.m. the Coast Guard was notified of a disabled vessel anchored near Sand Island with a 28-year-old woman aboard going in and out of consciousness, a press release said. Sand Island is a very small island between Horn and Petit Bois islands, the Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders launched a boat from the Pascagoula station with local emergency medical services aboard.

The boat arrived about 6:30 p.m. and transported the six people back to the station, where an ambulance took the woman to get medical care, the release said.

The owner of the boat remained aboard and was towed by a friend to Bayou Casotte.

