Coast Guard rescues six near Sand Island

The Coast Guard rescued six people from near Sand Island in the Mississippi Sound on Saturday, including a woman who required medical attention.
At about 6 p.m. the Coast Guard was notified of a disabled vessel anchored near Sand Island with a 28-year-old woman aboard going in and out of consciousness, a press release said. Sand Island is a very small island between Horn and Petit Bois islands, the Coast Guard said.
Watchstanders launched a boat from the Pascagoula station with local emergency medical services aboard.
The boat arrived about 6:30 p.m. and transported the six people back to the station, where an ambulance took the woman to get medical care, the release said.
The owner of the boat remained aboard and was towed by a friend to Bayou Casotte.
