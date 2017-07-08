Sun Herald journalists win big at Mississippi Press Association awards

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Community rallies in defense of health care Pause 2:01 Wrangler bitten while trying to relocate alligator in Hancock County 1:12 Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver 1:06 Man fatally shot in Biloxi 3:04 God spoke to him in a dream, telling him to help the homeless 1:08 Where do the millions of BP dollars go? 1:52 Piano prodigy wows his dad 0:52 Mobile man breaks bull shark record 1:27 Osprey family starts anew after storm 1:09 Golf cart fans say they're a way of life Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Katrina White, a Seabee for 15 years and her partner Colette White, a veteran, have been trying to adopt James, 12, for the better part of a year. As a married couple they were rejected due to Mississippi's ban on allowing same-sex couples to adopt childr Amanda McCoy Sun Herald

Katrina White, a Seabee for 15 years and her partner Colette White, a veteran, have been trying to adopt James, 12, for the better part of a year. As a married couple they were rejected due to Mississippi's ban on allowing same-sex couples to adopt childr Amanda McCoy Sun Herald